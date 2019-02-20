LAS VEGAS — Caesars Entertainment says it's held discussions with billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who began pushing for fundamental changes this week after revealing a 10 percent stake in casino and resort.
Icahn says he wants to put the company on the block and is pushing for leadership changes.
Caesars said Wednesday that it is evaluating Icahn's ideas.
Shares of the Las Vegas company jumped more than 5 percent Tuesday on news of Icahn's involvement.
Caesars emerged from an $18 billion bankruptcy in late 2017. It reports fourth-quarter earnings results Thursday.
