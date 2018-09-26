DETROIT — General Motors is moving its Cadillac brand headquarters from New York City back to Michigan, four years after heading to the big city to become more cosmopolitan.

The move to the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, near GM's giant technical center, will take place in April.

The company says the brand's workers need to be closer to engineers and designers because Cadillac plans to launch a new vehicle ever six months for the next three years.

The move comes after GM replaced Cadillac's top executive in April and ousted the brand leader who led the move in 2014.

The company says all 110 workers at the New York headquarters will be offered jobs in Michigan.