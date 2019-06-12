CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cadet will be removed from the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps for posting racist, anti-Semitic and "pro-Nazism" messages on social media.

U.S. Army Cadet Command spokesman Maj. Robert Carter said Wednesday that Martha Gerdes is on a "leave of absence" from the program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte pending her disenrollment from the ROTC.

UNC-Charlotte spokeswoman Buffie Stephens says federal law prevents the university from commenting.

Gerdes was a student at Davidson College when the Army began investigating in November. Carter says ROTC officials learned of Gerdes' online activities when a group called Carolina Workers Collective posted screenshots of tweets it attributed to her.

Carter says Gerdes' online activities were "inconsistent with the high moral expectations of a future Army officer."