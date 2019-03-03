NEW YORK — The New York Police Department is looking for the attacker of a 27-year-old for-hire cab driver who was found fatally stabbed in his car.
Police say the car was parked on a Bronx roadway around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver was inside, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.
The New York Times reported the driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was a for-hire driver with Uber, but it was unclear if he had been driving on a job at the time.
An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, told the Times his death was "a horribly tragic incident."
A group that represents for-hire drivers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Family says it is seeking justice for man killed by police
Angry relatives of a black man fatally shot by police as he held a cellphone have promised to continue their "fight for justice" after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against the officers.
National
Developer seeks $107M public subsidy for St. Paul Ford site
A developer is seeking more than $107 million in public financing to redevelop the vacant Ford plant site in St. Paul.
National
The Latest: Clinton says voting rights factor in her defeat
The Latest on Democratic presidential hopefuls at events commemorating the 54th anniversary of the civil rights march on Selma, Alabama, known as "Bloody Sunday" (all times local):
National
Democratic presidential candidates marking Selma anniversary
Several Democratic White House hopefuls are gathering at one of America's seminal civil rights sites on Sunday to pay homage to that legacy and highlight their own connections to the movement.
National
Senate seems to have votes to reject Trump's wall move
Opponents of President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border appear to have enough Senate votes to reject his move, now that Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he can't go along with the White House.