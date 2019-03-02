LOS ANGELES — The California Department of Justice paid more than $1 million to employees who alleged they faced sexual harassment or workplace retaliation while presidential candidate Kamala Harris was state attorney general.

The Los Angeles Times reports Friday that the cases involved inappropriate touching or comments as well as other allegations made from 2011 to 2017.

The settlements include $400,000 to a woman who said she was harassed by Larry Wallace. He was a DOJ administrator under Harris and became a senior adviser after her election to the U.S. Senate. He resigned in December.

Harris' spokesman, Chris Harris, tells the Times that Harris didn't know about the cases, which were handled by justice department administrators.

However, Harris tells the Times that as head of the DOJ at the time, she takes responsibility.