Many more allegations of indecent exposure are being leveled against the head of a central Minnesota school district, according to authorities.

Scott Staska, 56, of Cold Spring, now on paid administrative leave as superintendent of the Rocori School District, has exposed himself at least 16 times since mid-November at stores in Waite Park and St. Cloud, police said Wednesday.

At the time of Staska’s arrest last week, police were looking into at least four such reported incidents. Staska was jailed last week, released the same day and has yet to be charged.

Police in Waite Park say Staska exposed himself four times at the Kwik Trip on Great Oaks Drive, three times at the SuperAmerica on 3rd Street N. and twice at the Kwik Trip on 10th Avenue S.

St. Cloud police allege he exposed himself four times at the Kwik Trip on County 120, once each at the Kwik Trip on 44th Avenue, and at the Rue 21 and Lids stores in Crossroads Mall.

Speaking on behalf Staska, son Andrew said his father “is not able to talk right now. I’ve been with him this week. He has a lot of medical issues, not able to stay awake, and is having a hard time even thinking or anything.”

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud said he expects Staska to make his first court appearance within four to six weeks.

Staska had been among six finalists to be the next superintendent of the Moorhead School District, but he withdrew from consideration, a district spokeswoman said.

Staska became superintendent in 2002 and a year later was directing high school students to safety when a freshman shot and killed two students.

The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. Its enrollment of roughly 2,000 comes from the Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond areas. His salary for 2016-17 was $149,400, according to public records.

He came to Rocori from the Yellow Medicine East School District in Granite Falls, Minn. He also was a high school principal in Barnesville, Minn.

In 2010, Staska was named the state’s top superintendent by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. He was credited for his leadership during the 2003 school shooting.