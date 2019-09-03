Star Tribune columnist C.J. left the news organization late last month, just days from the 30th anniversary of the launch of the column that made her one of the most recognizable figures on the Twin Cities media scene.

C.J., whose real name is Cheryl Johnson, declined to comment on her departure or future plans.

Johnson, 65, joined the Star Tribune in 1986 and spent several years as a metro news reporter before the September 1989 debut of “Johnson & Eskola,” a gossipy personality column she wrote with contributions from then-WCCO radio reporter Eric Eskola.

The lead item in their first column was about Prince, the Minneapolis music superstar who would provide fodder for countless C.J. columns in the years to come.

Eskola bowed out not long after, citing the pressure of other responsibilities, and Johnson continued solo from January 1990 until her final column on Aug. 20.

In a “Minnesota Monthly” profile of Johnson, former Star Tribune editor Tim McGuire said that the idea of giving Johnson a column was meant to counter criticism that the paper was “too serious, too stiff, too boring. The column was meant to be edgy.”

Over the years, Johnson chronicled the doings of local entertainers, politicians, TV anchors and socialites. Some enjoyed the attention, while others bristled at it.

She dubbed Prince “Symbolina,” referring to a midcareer period when he used a symbol instead of his name. Prince wrote a song, “Billy Jack Bitch,” that was believed to be about Johnson. He denied it, but Johnson said members of Prince’s circle confirmed to her that she was the subject.

“I love observing people, it’s always fun,” Johnson said in a 2013 interview with entertainment blogger K Nicola Dyes, adding, “A mouthy black woman is still something kind of hard for America to deal with.”