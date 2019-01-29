EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187.2 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $664.5 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.63 billion.

C.H. Robinson shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86.61, a decrease of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW