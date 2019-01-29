EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187.2 million.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $664.5 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.63 billion.
C.H. Robinson shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86.61, a decrease of 10 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.