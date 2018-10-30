EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $175.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.25.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $4.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.
C.H. Robinson shares have fallen nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.37, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW
