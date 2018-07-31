EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $159.2 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

C.H. Robinson shares have risen 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.23, a rise of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW