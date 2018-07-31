EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $159.2 million.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.
C.H. Robinson shares have risen 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.23, a rise of 41 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.