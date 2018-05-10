A woman from Byron, Minn., was killed Wednesday afternoon when two vehicles collided in Olmsted County, the State Patrol said.

Stephanie Joy Fernholz, 62, died at the scene, the patrol said. A woman and two boys, ages 2 and 3, in the other car were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with noncritical injuries.

The accident happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy. 14 at County Road 3 in Kalmar Township. The patrol said the roads were wet at the time.

Fernholz’s car was southbound on County Road 3; the other car was westbound on Hwy. 14 when they collided. Everyone was wearing seat belts at the time and alcohol was not thought to have had a role, the patrol said.