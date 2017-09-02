First of all, hello, everyone, I am not La Velle or Phil. It’s Megan Ryan, the Strib’s soccer writer pinch-hitting here at Target Field for the Twins game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Your regularly scheduled baseball coverage will resume Sunday, so hopefully you’ll enjoy my one-night-only appearance.

The big news is outfielder Byron Buxton’s return to the lineup. He left Wednesday’s game with a bone bruise on his hand after the bat slipped out of his grip when he was up at the plate. Two games out, but Buxton is back.

“Not surprisingly, he’s been really pushing me about getting back in there,” manager Paul Molitor said pregame Saturday. “I needed a little bit of convincing today, just to see how he looked swinging the bat and getting out there early. You know, it looks pretty good. I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent, but mental toughness is a really good quality to have as an athlete up here, and he’s full of that. So I expect him to find a way to go out there and compete and hopefully contribute.”

Buxton said he just hit off the tee Friday to “get a feel” for what he could tolerate. He then participated in early batting practice Saturday and “felt fine.”

“Just going to get out there and try not to think too much about it,” Buxton said of if the injury will hinder him. “The biggest thing for me, you know, is going back out there and trying to help us out as much as possible to keep things going in the direction that we’re going.

“It’s a lot of fun, you know, September baseball, and we’re in the wild card spot,” Buxton said. “So easy decision for me to get back out there and go to battle with my brothers.”

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on his motivations for making a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/snB4klaONu — Megan Ryan (@theothermegryan) September 2, 2017

And Twins manager Paul Molitor on Buxton's return. pic.twitter.com/73HZOE1Ssr — Megan Ryan (@theothermegryan) September 2, 2017

And here’s your lineups:

Royals

Whit Merrifield 2B

Lorenzo Cain CF

Melky Cabrera RF

Eric Hosmer 1B

Salvador Perez C

Mike Moustakas 3B

Brandon Moss DH

Alcides Escobar SS

Alex Gordon LF

Onelki Garcia LHP

Twins

Brian Dozier 2B

Joe Mauer 1B

Byron Buxton CF

Jorge Polanco SS

Eduardo Escobar 3B

Mitch Garver DH

Eddie Rosario RF

Chris Gimenez C

Ehire Adrianza LF

Kyle Gibson RHP