Byron Buxton singled to center off Mike Pelfrey on his final at-bat of Wednesday’s game, but it was “a painful hit,” Buxton said. That’s because his left hand had been bothering him since his first at-bat, when the bat slipped away from him. He felt a sharp pain at the time, but “I paid no attention to it,” he said, and kept playing; by the time he batted in the sixth inning, “it was throbbing pretty good,” he said.

The hand is no better today, so Buxton spent the morning undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging test. The Twins won’t know the results until later today. Doctors believe the problem is in the hamate bone, at the base of his hand between the ring finger and pinkie. “I had never heard of a hamate until last night,” Buxton said ruefully.

The Twins’ center fielder, enjoying one of the hottest stretches of baseball in his career, is out of the lineup for today’s finale with the White Sox, but he’s hopeful that the MRI will find nothing seriously wrong in his hand. We should know more later today.

Meanwhile, the Twins will try to sweep Chicago, which could give them a couple of milestones: A victory would give them a 20-10 record in August, just the 10th 20-month in franchise history, and only the second since 1991. (They went 20-7 in May 2015.) If Bartolo Colon earns the victory, he would be 5-1 in August, just the third Twins pitcher in a decade, joining Ricky Nolasco in 2015 and Nick Blackburn in 2010, to win five games in a calandar month.

Here are the lineups for today’s noon matinee:

WHITE SOX

L. Garcia LF

Sanchez 3B

A. Garcia RF

Davidson 1B

Smith C

Brantly DH

Saladino SS

Hanson 2B

Engel CF

Gonzalez RHP

TWINS

Dozier 2B

Rosario LF

Mauer DH

Polanco SS

Kepler RF

Escobar 3B

Vargas 1B

Gimenez C

Granite CF

Colon RHP