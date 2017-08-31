Byron Buxton singled to center off Mike Pelfrey on his final at-bat of Wednesday’s game, but it was “a painful hit,” Buxton said. That’s because his left hand had been bothering him since his first at-bat, when the bat slipped away from him. He felt a sharp pain at the time, but “I paid no attention to it,” he said, and kept playing; by the time he batted in the sixth inning, “it was throbbing pretty good,” he said.
The hand is no better today, so Buxton spent the morning undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging test. The Twins won’t know the results until later today. Doctors believe the problem is in the hamate bone, at the base of his hand between the ring finger and pinkie. “I had never heard of a hamate until last night,” Buxton said ruefully.
The Twins’ center fielder, enjoying one of the hottest stretches of baseball in his career, is out of the lineup for today’s finale with the White Sox, but he’s hopeful that the MRI will find nothing seriously wrong in his hand. We should know more later today.
Meanwhile, the Twins will try to sweep Chicago, which could give them a couple of milestones: A victory would give them a 20-10 record in August, just the 10th 20-month in franchise history, and only the second since 1991. (They went 20-7 in May 2015.) If Bartolo Colon earns the victory, he would be 5-1 in August, just the third Twins pitcher in a decade, joining Ricky Nolasco in 2015 and Nick Blackburn in 2010, to win five games in a calandar month.
Here are the lineups for today’s noon matinee:
WHITE SOX
L. Garcia LF
Sanchez 3B
A. Garcia RF
Davidson 1B
Smith C
Brantly DH
Saladino SS
Hanson 2B
Engel CF
Gonzalez RHP
TWINS
Dozier 2B
Rosario LF
Mauer DH
Polanco SS
Kepler RF
Escobar 3B
Vargas 1B
Gimenez C
Granite CF
Colon RHP
