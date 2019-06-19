There is a chance that Byron Buxton's right wrist could heal well enough for him to return to action over the next few days — which is exactly why the Twins placed their center fielder on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

That's because "well enough" isn't good enough for the long-term health of Buxton and what he brings to the lineup.

"We're just at a point where wanted to make sure we allowed him to heal instead of rushing him back," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

So Buxton was put on the IL while outfielder Jake Cave was recalled from Class AAA Rochester to replace him. Cave is coming in hot, as he batted .326 with five home runs and 25 RBI over 33 games, and he started in center field Tuesday night against Boston lefthander David Price.

It ended up not being the only move the Twins made on Tuesday. Infielder Ehire Adrianza is dealing with gastrointestinal issues, forcing him to the IL as well. The Twins called up Luis Arraez from Rochester to replace him on the roster. Arraez is batting .348 with the Red Wings but wowed the Twins during a stint last month, hitting .375 over 10 games while not looking overwhelmed by major league pitching.

But the biggest topic is Buxton, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch Friday. It's not the first time Buxton has been injured by any stretch. His 2014 season was ruined by two injuries to his left wrist, a concussion and a broken left finger suffered during Arizona Fall League play.

Last year, he suffered a fractured left big toe April 22 during a minor league rehabilitation game while coming back from a migraine. He came back May 10 but lasted 17 games before returning to the IL because the toe didn't respond. He never got on track in the minors after recovering, playing in only 28 major league games.

Some of this has to be on the Twins' minds as they plot Buxton's return. The Twins have baseball's best offense, but a healthy Buxton brings electric speed to the lineup. He's batting .266 with 10 steals and is tied with Jorge Polanco for second in the AL in doubles.

"Buck at 90 percent is a really good option to have, but we don't want that," Baldelli said. "We want to make sure he's healthy and ready to go for the long haul so that this is not an issue going forward.

"I still don't think anything has changed from yesterday or the day before; he's made a ton of progress from the day he woke up after being hit. Significantly better. But still something we want to make sure to let heal."

Taking a chance on Krol

The Twins signed lefthander Ian Krol to a minor league deal and assigned him to Rochester.

Krol signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in January and posted a 5.33 ERA in 28 games at Class AAA Louisville — but nine of the 15 earned runs off him came past six outings. Through 22 games, Krol had a 2.61 ERA, but the Reds have had one of the best bullpens in the majors.

Krol, who had an out clause in his contract, was released Saturday. He is actually the third reliever to leave Louisville during the season to look for a better situation.

Rochester could use another lefthander in its bullpen and, if Krol pitches well — he pitched a 1-2-3 inning Tuesday — he could force the Twins to take a look at him. Krol, 28, has pitched in 225 major league games with four teams since 2013, posting a 4.50 ERA.

Parker's problem

Blake Parker had a 1.04 ERA over his first 18 relief appearances with the Twins. But that figure has ballooned to 12.86 over the righthander's past eight outings, and here's one reason why:

When the count is 0-2, opponents are hitting 5-for-10 against Parker with two doubles and a home run. Overall, they are hitting 7-for-22 against Parker after the count gets 0-2.

One key could be his split-fingered fastball, his best swing and miss pitch.

"I think he is at his best, I think he is a different guy, when he has that good split working," Baldelli said.