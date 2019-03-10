A report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board includes overall civilian complaints against the state's 10 largest police agencies in 2017, the number alleging racial or identity profiling and the number of sworn officers in each department.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: WA governor calls on rivals to scrap filibuster
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates (all times local):
National
California police report almost no racial profiling
California's first-in-the-nation attempt to track racial profiling complaints against police produced numbers so unrealistically small that the board overseeing the tally wants departments to make changes to encourage more people to come forward.
National
By the numbers: California police profiling complaints
A report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board includes overall civilian complaints against the state's 10 largest police agencies in 2017, the number…
National
Presidential hopeful Castro isn't ruling out reparations
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro isn't ruling out direct payments to African-Americans for the legacy of slavery — a stand separating him from his 2020 rivals.
National
The Latest: Thousands attend funeral for Maine firefighter
The Latest on the funeral services for a Maine firefighter who died in a March 1 blaze (all times local):