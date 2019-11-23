Albert Einstein. Benjamin Franklin. Thomas Edison. Steve Jobs.

The idea that a brilliant person is likely a white male gets into kid’s heads as early as age 6, a study finds.

Researchers who polled more than 200 New York kindergartners and first-graders found that they had already begun to believe that white men are more “brilliant” than white women. That notion helps lay the groundwork for a pervasive stereotype that privileges white boys over other children, scientists said.

In the U.S., women earn more than half of the college and graduate school degrees. They also outperform boys in science, technology, engineering and math subjects. Yet Andrei Cimpian, a psychologist at New York University, said he and colleagues found that in fields that prize “genius,” there were far fewer women and African Americans with Ph.D.s.

That discrepancy can be found in elementary classrooms. One study reported that even when black students had test scores comparable to those of white students, they were far less likely to be assigned to gifted programs unless their teacher was black.

Cimpian’s study found that while 5-year-old boys and girls each think their own gender is more likely to be brilliant, by age 6, girls start to express the idea that men are more likely to be brilliant than women.