NEW YORK — It's one thing to look up at the moon in the night sky. It's another thing to do that when you are the second human ever to walk on it.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Wednesday tweeted "Goodnight Moon!" He wrote he's still "thinking about you" and called his time on the lunar surface the "best bouncy house ever."

The 88-year-old was the lunar module pilot when he and mission commander Neil Armstrong landed on the moon on July 21, 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission.