

Nearly a month after playing in his last major league game, Byron Buxton is back. And he might celebrate when he gets to outfield and sees the center field wall.

"Just run into the wall," Buxton joked. "Break myself back in."

Buxton was activated before he game tonight and is batting ninth.

"You hope he doesn't try to do too much," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "and we'll see how his at bats look."

Buxton is back without a minor league rehab stint, so there is concern about him being rusty. He has spent the time with the Twins standing at the plate when Twins starters throw in the bullpen, working on picking up the spin and break on pitches and keeping his strike zone judgment as sharp as he could..

We'll see how it works out. Buxton was batting .195 before he landed on the DL with a migraine. Then his stay was extended when he fouled a ball off his left big toe, suffering a hairline fracture.

"I'm ready to go," Buxton said. "I feel confident, comfortable. It's just me getting back out there and getting back into things. Bat might be a little slow but defensively is where I can play a huge part and that's were I look to make up for the offense."

Miguel Sano is here too, working out while the coaching and training staff can keep an eye on him. He said his sore left hamstring feels much better and that he's completed running drills the past two days.

Molitor, however, said there are no plans to activate Sano during this series.

Just to point out, the Angels are starting LHP Tyler Skaggs on Friday. And the Mariners plan to start LHP Wade LeBlanc on Monday in the makeup game. Good time for a righthander with thump.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Briain Dozier 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Logan Morrison, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Berrios, RHP

Angels

Zack Cozart, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Kole Calhoun, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Garrett Richards, RHP