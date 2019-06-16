WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he's in the White House.
"I don't see why not," the South Bend, Indiana, mayor says in a Father's Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.
He tells CNN's "State of the Union" that "it wouldn't be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that's a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.
Buttigieg is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Swastika found at cemetery where WWII soldiers are buried
A swastika has been found in a Jackson County cemetery where World War II soldiers are buried.
National
What to watch as GOP's revised budget moves ahead
Wisconsin Republicans are gearing up to push their version of the state budget through legislative floor votes and on to Gov. Tony Evers.
National
Texas pastor who backed bill criminalizing abortion arrested
A former Southern Baptist pastor who supported legislation in Texas this year that would have criminalized abortions has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse.
National
Buttigieg: 'Why not' start a first family in White House?
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he's in the White House.
National
Mayor 'sick' by video of police encounter with young family
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for action after disturbing footage emerged of an altercation involving officers and a young family .A video released Friday…