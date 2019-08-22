Butterfly tagging

Minneopa State Park

10-11 a.m. Friday

• Learn how to provide habitat and help the monarchs survive. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Meet fire crews

Whitewater State Park

6-7 p.m. Friday

• Yellow-shirted firefighters handle prescribed fires to manage Minnesota private and public land. Learn more about what they do, and then meet Smokey Bear. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Basic rope-making

Tettegouche State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Demonstration takes place in visitor center meeting room. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)

Grinding day

Old Mill State Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Hear about 19th-century life at the mill, in Argyle, Minn. (1-218-754-2200; mndnr.gov/oldmill)

Wellness hike

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Improve your physical and mental health by hiking through the prairie. Practice meditative breathing, reflect on introspective questions, and find soothing natural smells. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-9000 to register. (threeriversparks.org/hike)

Family fun

Coon Rapids Regional Dam Park

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Explore through hands-on activities. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7790, threeriversparks.org/fun)

Seed collection

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Eastman Nature Center

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday

• Help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seed. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in more than 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old or be accompanied by a responsible adult. The program is free. Call 763-559-6700 to register.