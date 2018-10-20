Jimmy Butler won't play for the Timberwolves in Saturday's game against the Mavericks with team citing "precautionary rest" as the reason for Butler's absence.



Butler, who didn't practice much this preseason with the Wolves amid the ongoing drama surrounding his trade request, played 36 minutes and had 33 points in the Wolves' 131-123 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday. With the Wolves playing on back-to-back nights, the team decided to rest him.



Coach Tom Thibodeau said he was going to monitor how much Butler plays early in the season. While Butler has played over 30 minutes in each of the first two games, perhaps Thibodeu will employ this tactic as Butler plays himself back into game shape.



Butler isn't the only high-profile NBA player to rest Saturday. The Raptors annoucned Kawhi Leonard would not play while the Celtics are resting Gordon Hayward.