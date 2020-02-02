EL PASO, Texas — Will Butler had 17 points as UAB topped UTEP 69-55 on Saturday night.
Jalen Benjamin had 15 points for UAB (14-9, 5-5 Conference USA). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 11 points. Tavin Lovan had 11 points.
Bryson Williams had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Miners (13-10, 4-6). Souley Boum added 10 points.
UAB plays Rice at home on Thursday. UTEP matches up against Charlotte on the road on Thursday.
