In continuing to examine the fallout from the Jimmy Butler trade, there are a lot of different angles to dissect. How will the new additions mesh with the current team? Will the trade in some ways be addition by subtraction?

But the really big question: Will everything that transpired eventually — or quickly — spell the end for coach Tom Thibodeau?

Our Chip Scoggins took a look at the whole situation and rightly concluded that Thibs is on thin ice.

Anything short of a post-Butler renaissance figures to lead to a change at the end of the season.

A bad stretch in the next 12 games could lead to the conclusion that Butler wasn't the only issue and hasten that decision from Glen Taylor, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. Woj's report spoke to the desperation of late to make a deal and how Taylor stepped in to get it done.

We're done with the Butler watch. On to the next one.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.