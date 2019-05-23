Coming of age in south Florida

Over the last couple of years, JuCoby Johnson has been one of the busiest actors in town. But apparently he found some spare moments in dressing rooms to write a play. His "How It's Gon' Be" gets its world premiere Friday night in an Underdog Theatre production that brings together top local talent: Kory LaQuess Pullam plays a young man in Florida grappling with family, societal pressures and sexuality. H. Adam Harris directs, with Joy Dolo Anfinson as his assistant. Aimee K. Bryant and Rajané Katurah Brown are also in the cast. Trevor Bowen designed the costumes for Underdog, which creates theater for "the underserved, underrepresented, and unheard." (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 9. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls., pay-what-you-can, mixedblood.com. )

Chris Hewitt