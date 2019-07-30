Lakeville North's Regan Smith, recent world record setter in the 200 backstroke, on the podium at the 2014-15 MSHSL Girls' Swimming and Diving state meet, her only season as a high school swimmer.

Officially, high school sports take a breather during the summer months. But that doesn’t mean things come to a halt.

With official practices for fall sports less than two weeks away, here’s a brief look at some of the more newsworthy recent occurrences in the world of high school-age athletes.

SUMMER 2019

All will be seniors for the upcoming school year unless noted

World champs: Success on the international stage

Regan Smith after winning the 200 backstroke world championship (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Swimming

Regan Smith, Lakeville North, World Swimming Championships, 200 backstroke (world record), 400 medley relay (world record)

Basketball

Paige Bueckers, Hopkins, FIBA Women’s U19 world championships, Gold Medal, tournament MVP

Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy, 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup Gold Medal

Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake, FIBA 3X3 U18 World Championships, Gold Medal

National team: Soon to be representing the nation

Volleyball

Kennedi Orr, Eagan, jr., was named to the 12-member Team USA U18 team that will play in the FIVB Girls’ U18 World Championship from Sept. 5-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Faces in New Places: Some high-profile prep stars who will be wearing a different uniform this season. (previous school in parentheses)

J’Vonne Hadley, basketball, G, Cretin-Derham Hall (Mahtomedi)

Terry Lockett, basketball/football, G/DB, Minnehaha Academy (Spire Academy, Cleveland, Ohio)

Kendall Brown, basketball, Jr., Sunrise Prep, Kan. (East Ridge)

Kendal Kemp, volleyball, MB, soph., Eagan (Rogers)

Newly hired: Significant recent coaches and administrators hired

Cooper: Raheem Simmons replaces Kiara Buford as head girls basketball coach. Buford resigned last spring after two state tournament appearances and a state championship in 2018.

St. Thomas Academy: Football coach Dan O’Brien has been named interim Athletic and Activities Director. Brian Kallman named Head Soccer Coach

Switched: Athletes who changed their college commitments

Baseball: Stillwater senior pitcher Drew Gilbert, the 2019 Metro Player of the Year, decommitted from Oregon State due to a head coaching change and committed to the University of Tennessee.

Football: Winona defensive end Aaron Witt reopened his recruiting and changed his college commitment from Minnesota to Iowa