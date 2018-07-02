MILWAUKEE - Jorge Polanco has joined the Twins and will hit fifth tonight against the Brewers.

Polanco wasn't the only player coming from Class AAA Rochester. Righthanded pitcher Zack Littell is here as well as the Twins look to shore up their pitching after giving up 35 runs over the weekend to the Cubs.

The Twins designated outfielder Ryan LaMarre for assignment to make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster. LaMarre played in 43 games for the Twins and hit .263.

The Twins then sent pitcher Adalberto Mejia to Rochester and put infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day disabled list because of a hamstring injury.

The Twins also reinstated Byron Buxton from the disabled list and sent him to Class AAA Rochester.

Littell, 22, was called up June 5 to start against the White Sox in game two of a doubleheader, giving up six runs over three innings. Since then, he's gone 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA in four outings for the Red Wings. He's pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last two starts.

Polanco is being added to the active roster after serving an 80-game suspension for a PED violation. Here are tonight's lineups: