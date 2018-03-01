MONTMELO, Spain — Formula One teams took their cars out to the track early Thursday, trying to make up for the lost time caused by bad weather earlier in the week in preseason testing.

It was a busy morning at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona a day after snowfall and cold temperatures kept most cars in the garage. Only five drivers ventured onto the track on Wednesday, and only Fernando Alonso posted a time with his McLaren.

Temperatures improved for Thursday's final session of the week and teams immediately sent their cars to the track near Barcelona.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes was in front early in the afternoon with a time of 1 minute, 24.319 seconds.

The session was stopped briefly in the morning after Marcus Ericsson went off the track with his Sauber.

Drivers still needed wet tires as the track wasn't yet fully dry.

Unusually cold weather significantly reduced practice time for the teams this week as the track remained without enough grip for proper runs.

There will be another four-day test session in Barcelona beginning next Tuesday. The season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is March 25.