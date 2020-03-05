Fatbike rides

Lake Bemidji State Park

9:30 a.m. registration Saturday

• The Northland Fat Bike Rally is happening — a timed ride open to all levels. The distances are 10 kilometers and 28K. There is no entry fee, but a vehicle permit ($7) is needed to enter the park. Helmets are required, and tires must be at least three-eighths of an inch. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Maple syrup time

Wild River State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Learn tree tapping and sap collection. Program doesn’t include processing of syrup. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Learn about tapping trees. Sap will be processed, too, with a taste test at the end. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Eastman Nature Center

1-4 p.m. Sunday

• Learn history and techniques. Taste the final product. Drop in anytime. Open to all ages. (763-694-7700, bit.ly/eastsyrup)

Baker Outdoor Learning Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday

• Learn to identify a maple tree and help tap a tree. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6799 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/bakersyrup)

Active at night

Zippel Bay State Park

4-8 p.m. Saturday

• Meet at the residence behind the park office. Some skis and snowshoes can be checked out for free. Call Big Bog Recreation Area at 218-647-8592. (mndnr.gov/zippelbay)

Free family fun

Richardson Nature Center

3-4 p.m. Sunday

• Explore through hands-on activities. Drop in anytime. Ages 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (763-694-7676, bit.ly/richardfun)

Walk by the moon

Lowry Nature Center

7-8:30 p.m. Monday

• A night walk on a moonlit trail (assuming clear skies). Dress for the weather and walking on uneven terrain. Cost is $5. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/lowrywalk)