NEW ORLEANS — Davion Buster tied his career high with 23 points and Avery Sullivan pitched in with a double-double as Lamar won on the road for the first time in six games, beating New Orleans 74-67 on Thursday night.
Sullivan hit 8 of 10 from the field to put up 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds for Lamar.
Bryson Robinson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (4-9, 0-3 Southland Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Troy Green added 16 points.
Lamar (8-6, 2-1) takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday. New Orleans faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.
