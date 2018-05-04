GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police have arrested four people and seized about $70,000 worth of marijuana in a drug bust authorities said is more than a year in the making.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home Thursday. Authorities seized about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of marijuana packaged for sale, along with two guns and $7,600 in cash, Police Chief Andrew Smith said.

Smith said it's one of the largest marijuana busts he has seen.

"I think our guys were a little bit surprised by the quantity of marijuana that they had there as well," Smith said. "Usually we'll find smaller amounts, but this would indicate to me that this is a dealer that's high up on the chain of distribution."

Police arrested two women and two men. A couple, both 42, face three drug charges, including a felony count of having a drug house. A woman, 20, and a man, 18, face two misdemeanors for drug possession.

Two children, ages 1 and 13, were in the home and have been turned over to Brown County Child Protective Services.

Many of Green Bay's recent homicides have been tied to drug disputes, Smith said.

"We've been fortunate to go more than a year without a homicide, but prior to that, many of the homicides that we've had were a result of low level disputes among narcotics dealers and narcotics users over marijuana," he said.

Police said they think the bust will put a dent in the illegal marijuana market in Green Bay.