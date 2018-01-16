The former CEO of a restaurant company was sentenced to a year of home monitoring and five years probation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. He will also have to register as a predatory offender.

Gregory Dolphin, 63, was charged in March after police found that he had several child porn videos and pictures stored on flash drives. After he was charged, his family blamed Dolphin’s crime on a brain disease diagnosed in June 2016 that can change personality, impair judgment and create compulsive behaviors.

In a statement released by Dolphin’s family on Tuesday, they said he has been under 24 hour care and supervision.

“As was noted last March 2017, the Dolphin family was shocked and saddened by the allegations involving his behavior. The Dolphin family and Greg have expressed regret and remorse for his actions, understanding he now requires constant care for his safety and that of the public,” said family spokesman Thomas Dolphin.

Dolphin had been the CEO of Dolphin Fast Food, a multiunit Burger King franchisee and a property of the Dolphin Group Cos. The company was sold in May 2016, and Dolphin stopped working in business in July 2016 following his diagnosis.

After Dolphin pleaded guilty in November, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the proposed sentence “is a just outcome that protects the public but acknowledges a tragic turn in Mr. Dolphin’s health which may have caused his actions.”

Police caught Dolphin with the child porn following tips that led to search warrants of his electronic devices, according to the criminal charge. When he was arrested, Dolphin was pulled out of his car, which had a packed suitcase.