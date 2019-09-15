– Using technology to run her practice lets defense attorney Susan Williams give clients the time and attention they need.

Williams decided years ago she didn’t want a large staff that would require her to increase her caseload simply to have the money to pay her employees. She has one part-time assistant and uses software for tasks like scheduling and sharing documents with clients.

“I never want to have a practice where people feel like their lawyer is being spread too thin,” said Williams, who is based in Charleston, S.C.

Small-business owners who want or need to limit hiring have developed strategies that allow them to work more cheaply. Many have embraced software and apps that do administrative tasks, make manufacturing more efficient or provide quick customer service. Many owners use freelancers or independent contractors rather than employees; companies save money on employment costs and also have more flexibility when they need specific talents or expertise.

These trends have contributed to the often erratic pace of small-business hiring since the Great Recession. Last week, payroll company ADP said its small-business customers created 66,000 jobs in August. That was after adding just 1,000 in July and cutting 11,000 in June and 34,000 in May.

Williams uses technology to keep her overhead down, but her practice-management software also makes communication with clients easier; it sends messages, shares documents and has a calendar that lets clients, witnesses and other attorneys know about court dates, meetings and other events.

Taking on more clients to pay for more staffers would detract from Williams’ ability to give each case the attention it is due.

“Quality is far more important than quantity when the stakes are this high,” she said.

Expect small businesses to keep automating. A report from the Brookings Institution released in January said that approximately 36 million people, or a quarter of the U.S. workforce, could see the majority of their work done by machines that use existing technology.

Money and efficiency aren’t the only factors when owners rely on technology rather than humans. Not all business owners have the time or inclination to be managers. Moreover, some find that with a larger staff they have less flexibility when it comes to saying yes or no to new business.

At some companies, the transition has occurred as technology has changed how society works. Tom Nardone’s business used to have two or three customer-service people to answer the phones, take orders and field questions. But most customers now prefer to buy online and use e-mail for questions and requests. Nardone, president of BulletSafe Bulletproof Vests, needs just one customer-service staffer, and because technology has freed up his time, he can focus more on prospecting for new business.

“We do more trade shows. We went from six a year to now 13 or 14 a year,” said Nardone, whose company is based in Troy, Mich. “I spend more time just talking to people.”

There are also practical reasons for using freelancers, part of the “gig” economy — the work some companies need is so varied that it’s impossible to find a full-timer who can do everything.

“If we wanted to hire a full-time position, we’d struggle to find someone that can wear multiple hats,” said Shane Griffiths, co-owner of Clarity Online, a Seattle-based digital marketing company. Griffiths and his business partner, Trenton Erker, juggle tasks including web design, graphic design, social media, data analysis, copywriting and account managing, but know they can’t expect anyone else to have that kind of versatility.

Griffiths and Erker use technology for tasks like billing, scheduling appointments, tracking the time they spend on clients’ projects and putting together reports on visits to client websites.