NEW YORK — When Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, Carlos Melendez couldn’t contact the staffers or customers of his San Juan-based technology firm, Wovenware.

Melendez learned a lesson that would help his business during the next storm: that disaster preparedness includes being able to communicate with people when the emergency is over. He quickly signed up with an online messaging service — and got to use it two weeks later when Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico.

“The amount of damage was a situation we had never had before here on the island,” Melendez says. But because he was now able to communicate with employees, he could determine how they were, arrange to meet with those able to get to the office and let customers know Wovenware was working despite the widespread devastation and lack of power and resources.

Small businesses have already contended this summer with earthquakes in Southern California and Hurricane Barry in the Gulf Coast and Midwest, and the most intense portions of the Atlantic hurricane and Western wildfire seasons are still ahead. But many owners don’t prepare for potentially devastating natural disasters, leaving them to learn during a crisis what they should have done differently. And even companies that do plan can be unprepared for the unique circumstances of a particular disaster — no owner in New Orleans could have predicted they’d be unable to operate for months, even years, after Hurricane Katrina turned the city and some of its suburbs into a ghost town in 2005.

Melendez also learned lessons from Hurricane Maria. His company had no power for two weeks, until the building’s backup generator began working. But it broke down again, forcing Melendez to find work space for his staffers at other companies. Since then, Wovenware has brought in its own generators, moved its operations online and issued laptops to all staffers.

Sam Beasley learned businesses don’t have to suffer catastrophic damage to be affected. Beasley owns Prevention Education Program, with counseling centers in Chico and Gridley, Calif., near the town of Paradise that was virtually destroyed in a massive wildfire last November. One of Beasley’s offices was filled with smoke, but the business also suffered in other ways Beasley never expected.

Carlos Melendez and Christian Gonzalez of Wovenware in San Juan, Puerto Rico, learned lessons from Hurricane Irma in September 2017 that would help their business two weeks later, when Hurricane Maria hit.

“I was thinking I would continue to operate as always, but that’s not true,” Beasley says. He quickly discovered that his staffers were as traumatized by the devastation as people who lost their homes. There were more absences than usual, and those employees who came to work were struggling emotionally.

“Don’t expect your staff, even in the mental health field, to bounce back quickly and fully in a natural disaster,” Beasley learned.

Moreover, his income plunged. One office was closed for a week and then had no income for six more weeks. Clients had more immediate financial concerns, such as rebuilding their homes and lives, although many later returned. Beasley realized that he needed to pull together emergency funds going forward.

Some companies change their entire operations in response to a disaster. When Hurricane Charley hit Florida in 2004, Jimmy McMillan realized that his Palm Coast-based insurance business was paralyzed while without power for a week.

McMillan, owner of Heart Life Insurance, says he could have used technology available before the storm, scanning paper records and turning them into electronic documents, but he hadn’t done so. The lesson he learned was to get his company up to speed on business technology and reduce the risk of being shut down the next time a storm hit. The business is now paper-free, and all staffers are able to work remotely.

And, because of that capability, McMillan has been hiring people in distant cities, making it less likely he’d be completely shut down by a storm.