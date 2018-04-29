– Some small businesses that use Facebook ads to promote themselves and attract new customers are wrestling with whether they need to change strategy after the company’s data-misuse scandal.

The revelations that Cambridge Analytica gathered personal information from 87 million Facebook users made some people and small businesses jittery. Small business owners don’t want customers to draw any connection between their ads and Cambridge Analytica or to be unnerved by how their data is used.

But even wary owners, especially those trying to reach a wide audience on a small advertising budget, say they need to go where their customers are — and for many, that’s Facebook.

“While I considered deleting Facebook, I understand the importance and reach Facebook has to keep an open channel of communication with our customers,” says Mike Seper, owner of Eco Adventure Ziplines. The company, based in New Florence, Mo., operates adventure rides for people to glide along cables suspended up to 250 feet above the ground.

Seper is concerned that Facebook users, seeing his ads and then viewing other users’ political posts or ads, might mistakenly assume they are connected. “We just don’t want that association,” says Seper, who had been doing most of his advertising on Facebook. He will still post videos on his company’s Facebook page, but will advertise instead on Google and use more traditional methods like postcards, brochures and print ads.

Small business owners also need to keep in mind that many people are newly aware of data issues or more cautious about their online behavior.

Mike Seper, with son Connor, is concerned that customers may see his ads on Facebook and assume adjacent users’ political posts are connected.

Breakout, which operates 44 “escape room” game locations, is reducing its use of reminders that Facebook sends to people who start but don’t complete a booking. The strategy does persuade many people to book another time slot — but it might also make them feel like they are being tracked, said digital marketing director Drew Roberts.

“People who aren’t familiar with how it works may be a little turned off,” Roberts said.

Breakout has also cut its Facebook advertising budget by 50 percent in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but it’s not going to abandon an effective method of reaching out to customers.

“It excels for us when we’re opening new locations,” Roberts said. Like other advertisers, Breakout can take advantage of the data Facebook has available to target specific demographic groups and geographic areas, ensuring that it will reach people most likely to be interested in what they are selling.

Facebook has apologized to those whose data was misused and said it’s restricting app developers’ access to people’s information. The company has 10 million small businesses with Facebook pages in the U.S. and 6 million advertisers, most of them small companies; CEO Mark Zuckerberg was quoted earlier this month as saying he doesn’t believe the company has seen a meaningful effect on ad spending from the scandal.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne acknowledged the concerns of some owners, including those that target ads to specific groups, but said Facebook doesn’t share their information or that of their customers with anyone.

“Protecting people’s information is a top priority,” Osborne said Wednesday. “We’ve said before that if we can’t, then we don’t deserve the right to their information.”

Elisa Vazquez, who helps companies run their social media and ad campaigns, doesn’t want to put her clients’ customers at any risk of being misused. She is placing fewer ads and aiming at broader audiences, which means targeting fewer Facebook users based on demographic data.

“For how many years did they say, no one’s data has been leaked?” said Vazquez of Elevate My Brand, an online marketing company based in Los Angeles. “I want to be cautious.”