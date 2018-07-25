Point of Sale

StarTribune
An inside look at top retailers and the consumers they covet

Dock 1 outlet in Hopkins offers TVs at Black Friday prices and $5-$4-$3-$2-$1 e-commerce returns
By John Ewoldt
July 25, 2018 — 8:26am

Dock 1 liquidation outlet in Hopkins isn't well-known yet, which is the way a lot of bargain hunters like it. Irwin Jacobs of Jacobs Trading Company, the Twin Cities king of liquidation, opened the store in 2017.

A couple of months ago he formulated a new way of clearing out the tons of e-commerce merchandise Americans return to online retailers. "People who are looking for a bargain can find small electronics, toys, household goods, and seasonal items," he said. "Everything in the bins is $5 on Mondays, $4 on Tuesdays, $3 on Wednesdays, $2 on Thursdays and $1 on Fridays and Saturdays."

A garage saler's delight, the store gets regulars on Mondays to scout out the deals and grab something that's likely to be gone later in the week. Maybe it's a rainfall showerhead, a kid's karaoke microphone, a coffee press, or a portable humidifier. 

"We go through 10,000 to 12,000 units a week, maybe more," Jacobs said. 

Betsy Sherman of Maple Grove shopped the two e-commerce bins Monday and found housewares and Bluetooth cellphone accessories. "Sometimes you find good deals but it can take more than an hour to search," she said.

Marcie Svitoris of Coon Rapids described the goods as "hit and miss" as she shopped for the first time on Monday. She found crafting magnets and Christmas items. 

Dock 1 staff restock the bins continuously. With nearly 30 percent of online purchases returned, according to Worldwide Business Research, the bins stay full. 

The $5-4-3-2-$1 bins make up a small part of Dock 1. Most of the warehouse is filled with clearance furniture and to a lesser extent big screen TVs. Jacobs said the TVs came from a retailer that recently closed. Most of the big screens are 2017 models still in the box and the prices often Beat Black Friday deals. A Samsung 55-inch 4K model MU8000 is $699. Best Buy and BHPhotoVideo featured it for $898 on Black Friday last year. Other sets include an LG 65UJ6540 65-inch for $749, a Vizio 43-inch D43-E2 for $279 and a Samsung curved 49-inch model 49MU6500 for $479. 

Online price comparisons are still worth the time. Most of the Dock 1 TVs were priced lower than online, but not all. The Vizio D43-E2 set for $299 is $279 at Walmart.com. 

Dock 1 is open weekdays and one or two Saturdays a month, including Saturday, July 28. Closed Sundays. 

Costco angers members by dropping Polish hot dog. Minnesotans say, 'What Polish hot dog?'
By John Ewoldt
July 19, 2018 — 7:57am

Costco execs were probably never so glad to see National Hot Dog Day end on Wednesday.

Costco recently took on hot dog lovers by ditching its Polish hot dog in the food court. At first glance, kicking the Polish dog off the menu seemed harmless enough. Costco still sells a regular hot dog and soda for $1.50, one of its best sellers. Aren't a hot dog and a Polish dog virtually two peas in the same pod of beef parts? 

Apparently not. Customers are riled about the dog being banished and the inevitable petition to bring back the Polish dog has nearly 10,000 signatures on Care2 and 15,000 on Change.org

What really cooked Costco's goose of good intentions is replacing the Polish dog with healthier fare such as an al pastor salad with meatless soy topping and an acai dessert bowl, both $4.99 each. Costco's chief executive Craig Jelinek remarked at a shareholder meeting that he had tried the meatless salad, but his response seemed lukewarm. "It tastes pretty good, if you like those kind of things. I tried it once," he said. 

Costco also recently added an option at select stores that would seem to please both the politically correct and incorrect--a cheeseburger made with all organic ingredients (6 oz of beef) and a diet-busting number of calories (1,030) for $4.99. It's being tested in St. Louis Park where it debuted about a month ago. 

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2010 Dietary Guidelines, meals should contain 650 to 700 calories for a woman or 800 to 850 calories for a man.

 

Why are Minnesotans for the most part immune to this controversy? Costco food courts in Minnesota haven't sold the Polish hot dog for quite some time, said one Costco store manager. All sell the hugely popular one-quarter pound all- beef hot dog and 20 oz. soda, which Costco has no plans to drop. Nearly all Minnesota locations also sell a bratwurst and soda, except the St. Louis Park food court, which recently dropped the brat for the organic cheeseburger. 

Jelinek reported to the Seattle Times that comments about the food menu are popular in the suggestion boxes and may be the reason healthier fare was added. A different set of suggestion box stuffers may be able to bring back the Polish hot dog. 

Sam's Club, which has long played a distant second fiddle to Costco's much higher sales per square foot, has tried to work the food court controversy to its advantage. It recently resurrected the Polish dog or kielbasa in its food courts nationwide, although many were already carrying it. Sam's Club tweeted recently that it will lower the price of its Polish dog to 99 cents starting Monday, July 23. It's also stressing that nonmembers can make purchases at the food court too.

Sam's doubled down by doing another of its Groupon specials--a one year Sam's Club membership for $35 with a free $10 egift card. 

Costco members can take comfort in knowing that it still sells Polish hot dogs, but they have to find them in the meat department, not the food court.

