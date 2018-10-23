NEW YORK — Business writer and best-selling author William D. Cohan is working on a book on the rise and fall of General Electric.
Portfolio announced Tuesday that Cohan planned a "sweeping narrative" about a company he describes as once being "Apple, Amazon and Google" at the same time. GE has struggled badly over the past two decades, dropping from No. 6 in the Fortune 500 rankings in the mid-1990s to No. 18 in 2018. It recently ousted Chairman and CEO John Flannery, who had only held the job for a little more than a year. Cohan's book doesn't yet have a title or release date.
Cohan's previous books include "Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World." He writes for Vanity Fair, The New York Times and other publications.
