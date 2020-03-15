Moving up

Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), St. Paul, named Benita Crow as principal. She will lead team operations in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. She was the leader for the Airport Planning and Design group and has been with the company since 1999.

Henson Efron, Minneapolis, named attorney Lisa Spencer as president. She has extensive experience in her field and has been with the company since 2001.

Opportunity Partners, Minnetonka, named Kate Wilinski, as vice president of advancement. Wilinski served as advancement director at ICA Food Shelf.

On the move

DLR Group, Minneapolis, named Lona Gayton, as senior project manager/senior associate. Gayton has more than 20 years experience as a designer and project manager.

Wilinski

Burns & McDonnell, Minneapolis, named W. Paul Waters as federal project manager and architect. He was senior principal and architect for his own firm for a dozen years. Also named Jeremy Klysen, as business development manager. He was vice president/market sector leader food at Leo A. Daly and a regional manager at Danfoss of Georgia.









