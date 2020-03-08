Moving up

Marathon Petroleum Corp., St. Paul, promoted Amy Macak to general manager of the St. Paul Park refinery. She has held lead operations roles in Kentucky and Texas and has been with the company since 2009.

On the move

Highland Chateau Health + Rehabilitation Center, St. Paul, named Chad Ketcham as executive director. He was a manager for Ketcham Painting and served as executive director of Golden Living.

Microbiologics, St. Cloud, named Raffaella Giardino, as vice president of sales and marketing. She has been executive director, international sales since 2018 and was global marketing and strategy executive director, culture media and blood culture at BioMérieux.

On the board

The Page Education Foundation, Minneapolis, named to its board: DeeDee Gorman of ECMC Group.

Public Relations Society of America Minnesota named to its board: Alyssa Augustine of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Emily Finley of Marvin, Bianca Jones of Best Buy, Joan O’Fallon of Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative and Jake Sturgis of Captivate Media + Consulting.

Scholarship America, Bloomington, named to its board: Lisa McGeough of Wells Fargo.