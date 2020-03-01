Moving up

Dakota Supply Group (DSG), Plymouth, promoted Tracy Roettger to regional operations manager of its Minnesota region. Roettger was operations manager and has been with DSG since 2000.

Soulo Communications, Minneapolis, named Chadd Schurr as vice president of sales. Schurr was a senior sales manager at DecoPac for five years and has more than 12 years of experience in sales and accounting.

On the move

The Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Catherine Early as the first Barbara Brown chair of ornithology for the Center of Research and Collections. She worked as researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida and she is a member of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology and the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology.

Messerli Kramer, Minneapolis, named Daniel Dosch as a corporate group attorney. Dosch was a law clerk for Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District.

On the board

Opportunity Partners, Minnetonka, named to its board: David Dorn, president and chief executive of Special Olympics Minnesota and Patty Sagert, campus director at Rasmussen College.