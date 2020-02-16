Moving up

United Properties, Minneapolis, promoted Brandon Champeau to commercial market leader. He has been senior vice president since 2017 and has been with the company since 2004.

KorTerra Co., Minneapolis, named Bill Hunt chief technology officer. Hunt has an extensive background as a technology leader and was a vice president for Calabrio.

On the move

SPIRE Credit Union, Falcon Heights, named Alex Mendes senior vice president, chief financial and technology officer (CFO). He has more than 30 years experience in his field and was CFO at Inspirus Credit Union.

CHS Co., Inver Grove Heights, named Olivia Nelligan executive vice president and chief financial officer. She has worked as a leader in finance for more than 20 years and was founder and chief executive for Inish Enterprises.

Boulay, Minneapolis, named Jeffrey Filler as risk-advisory manager. He has more than nine years of experience working as a consultant and auditor.

On the board

Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa, St. Paul named to its board: Jan Gerstenberger of the University of Minnesota, Stephanie Stein of Wells Fargo, Katie Tedson of Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and Vern Fish, former director of Black Hawk County Conservation Board.