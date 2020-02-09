Moving up

Platinum Bank, Oakdale, named Stephanie Delgado as market president. She has worked in the financial-services industry for more than a decade and was vice president of commercial lending at BankVista in Chaska.

Intereum, Plymouth, named Matt Quinn as owner/equity partner. Quinn has more than 20 years of entrepreneurial and business-owner experience. He has been with Intereum for two years.

On the move

Burns & McDonnell, Minneapolis, named Chris Mattila as a transmission and distribution project manager. He has served as a project manager in his field at several local companies since 2011.

Talencio, Minneapolis, named Christiaan Engstrom as vice president, corporate development. Engstrom was president of Cell Culture Company (C3).

On the board

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, named Srilata Zaheer as board chairwoman. She is dean of the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, and has been a board member since 2017. Also named Chris Hilger, chief executive of Securian Financial Inc. in St. Paul, as a new director.