Moving up

The Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers, Minneapolis, promoted Brittney Dahlin to chief operating officer. Dahlin has been with the company for four years and will continue in her role as director of quality improvement.

Firefly Credit Union, Burnsville, named Gary Jeter as chief technology officer. He was the vice president of IT and Technology Transformation at Optum.

On the move

Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., Minneapolis, named Tony Peleska as vice president of information technology. He was chief information officer for Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in St. Paul.

Farm Bureau Financial Services, Edina, named Brett Ullen as wealth-management adviser, Ullen has more than 20 years experience working as a financial adviser including 17 years with Northwestern Mutual.

Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, named Julie Ferguson as senior vice president, senior living sector. Ferguson has experience working in real estate development, acquisition and brokerage and served as a director at Titan Development.

On the board

Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) named Tim Malooly, of Water in Motion, Minneapolis, as president. Malooly is chair of MNLA government affairs committee and has served on the national Irrigation Association board.