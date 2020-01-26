Moving up

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis promoted Sharon Hill to senior vice president over the Treasury Services division. She was chief financial officer and has been with the Fed for 19 years. Also promoted were Anjali Gandhi to senior vice president for technology and risk. She joined the bank in 2018. Amy Phenix was promoted to senior vice president for public affairs. She joined the bank in 2017.

On the move

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, Minn., named Quyen Ngo as executive director of the Butler Center for Research. Ngo was a research assistant professor for the Institute for Research on Women and Gender at the University of Michigan.

On the board

Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association, St. Paul, named to its board: Sarah Whebbe, solar-power consultant for All Energy Solar.

Honors

The Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals awarded John Hamann, principal of Underwood High School its Distinguished Service to Education Award. He has served as principal for 25 years and as activities director for 10 years.









