Moving up

LHB Corp., Duluth, named Joe Litman as chief operating officer. He has worked in transportation infrastructure design and structural engineering for more than 30 years. Also named Mark Anderson as chief administrative officer. He has more than 25 years of human resource management experience, including 21 years working at LHB. Also promoted Dan Heldt to chief financial officer. He has worked for the company for 22 years and has served as a regional leader in engineering services in the pipeline industry.

EVOLVE Family Services, Stillwater, named Susannah Barnes as executive director. She worked as senior programs director and as a social worker. Barnes has been with the company since 2006.

On the move

Inland Development Partners, St. Louis Park, named Carole Mette as director of development. Mette has more than a decade of commercial real estate experience and is planning commissioner for the city of Eden Prairie.

Honors

The Art Educators of Minnesota named Jan Spencer de Guitierréz as 2019-2020 Administrator and Art Educator of the Year. She is art coordinator for St. Paul Public Schools and leads community partnerships for arts programs in St. Paul.