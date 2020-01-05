Moving up

National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minn., named Meg Gammage-Tucker, as chief executive (CEO). She was president and CEO of Build 4 Impact, of Louisville, Ky.

University of Minnesota Duluth, has named Tadd Johnson as the first senior director of American Indian Tribal Nations Relations. Johnson will work as director of the Tribal Sovereignty Institute and director of graduate studies in the American Indian Studies department at UMD.

Hamline University, St. Paul, named David Chun as chief information officer. Chun was assistant dean of technology at the University of Miami and has served in leadership roles for several global companies.

On the move

Bell Bank, Minneapolis, named Michael LaSalle, senior vice president. He has more than 30 years of experience in equipment finance and served as chief leasing officer for Bankers’ Bank, Madison, Wis.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Minneapolis, named Adam Goehring as a tax partner. He was a partner at his previous firm, has worked in his field for than 15 years and is one of only 20 certified exit-planning advisers in Minnesota.