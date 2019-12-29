Moving up

Lyman Cos., Excelsior, named Charlie Bradburn president. Bradburn was vice president and has worked for the company for 10 years.

Transwestern Commercial Services, Minneapolis, named Bill Wardwell as director of brokerage operations. He has held several leadership roles while working more than 30 years in commercial real estate, including executive vice president of brokerage services at Colliers International.

On the move

Stylmark, Fridley, named Chrissy Peloquin as director of operations. She has more than 15 years of experience in operations and she has worked for Target and Design Ready Controls.

HGA, Minneapolis, named Heather Novak-Peterson, as senior environmental graphic designer and associate vice president. She has experience working on local and national design projects.

Wardwell

Honors

The Local Initiative Support Corporation named Eric Johnson, as a 2020 Michael Rubinger Community Fellow. Johnson is director of Community Development in Bloomington, and he was the only government representative selected out of 10 fellows.