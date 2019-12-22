Moving up

Marco, St. Cloud, has named James Bainbridge as vice president of finance. He has worked as controller for the company since 2017.

SAM Nutrition, Eden Prairie, named James Pierce as director of nutrition and technical services. He has more than 20 years of experience in the animal nutrition industry and is an adjunct professor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

On the move

Medica, Minnetonka, named Kelly Lindberg as chief marketing and experience officer. Lindberg was vice president, consumer experience for Optum and was a senior director of experience design for Target.

On the board

Pierce

Ascentis, Minneapolis, named to its board: Chris Heim, former chief executive of HelpSystems in Eden Prairie.

honors

Melissa Muro LaMere, has been appointed to the Hispanic National Bar Association’s (HNBA) Latina Commission. LaMere is an employment and business litigation attorney at Maslon law firm in Minneapolis.