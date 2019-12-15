Moving up

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Jesse Stremcha vice president and chief development officer. He served as senior director of development since 2016 and previously worked as director of development operations for Children’s Hospitals.

Central McGowan, St. Cloud, named Peter Rogers as vice president and general manager. He was vice president of operations at Acieta.

On the move

Vireo Health, Minneapolis, named Shaun Nugent as chief financial officer. He has served as chief executive and chief financial officer for several local private and public companies.

On the board

Metropolitan State University Foundation, Minneapolis-St. Paul, named to its board: Jeanette Augustson of HealthPartners Institute and Leslee LeRoux of TKDA.

Honors

Junior Achievement, St. Paul, awarded Martin Scanlon, chief financial officer at ECMC Group, its USA Bronze Leadership award for his volunteer work during the 2018-2019 school year.









