Moving up

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota, Minnetonka, named Jonathan Curry as executive director. He has held leadership jobs in marketing management for more than a dozen years.

On the move

Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis, named Laurin Cathey as vice president of human resources. Cathey was executive director of human resources for St. Paul Public Schools. Also named is Serge-Alain Wandji as vice president of strategy, business development and innovation. Wandji worked in intellectual asset management for Cargill.

On the board

Frey Foundation of Minnesota, Minneapolis, named Flor Treviño Frey as senior director. She works as a marketing manager for 3M and has served on the board since 2012.

Honors

The School Nurse Organization of Minnesota named Ellen Parker, of Lakeville Area Public Schools, as the 2019 School Nurse of the Year and also named Tara Cliff, health services supervisor for Eastern Carver County Schools, as School Nurse Administrator of the Year.