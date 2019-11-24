On the move

The Minneapolis Foundation, Minneapolis, named Chris Beach as senior vice president of philanthropic services. Beach was president of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Foundation and chief development officer.

Arvig, Perham, Minn., named Bob Hurtgen as fiber network account manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales including expanding networks. Also named: Justin Barth as sales engineer and David Lowe as channel partner account executive. Barth and Lowe both have extensive experience in the telecommunications field.

On the board

Regions Hospital, St. Paul, named to its board: Armando Camacho of Opportunity Partners, Acooa Ellis of the Greater Twin Cities United Way, Kent Larson of Xcel Energy, Mike Vale of 3M and Lance Whitacre of Andersen Corp.

Shannon Heim, a communications attorney for Moss & Barnett has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. Heim also serves on the Minnesota State Bar Association as chairwoman of the communications law section.

Hurtgen

Honors

The Public Relations Society of America awarded David Hakensen, owner of H Co., a consulting firm in Minnetonka, the Paul M. Lund Public Service Award for providing volunteer service to nonprofit organizations.













